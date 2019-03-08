Try 3 months for $3

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wartburg College put together a strong finish to defeat 13th-ranked Wisconsin-Oshkosh 70-55 Friday night in the NCAA Division III women's basketball Sweet 16.

The 11th-ranked Knights (27-3) take on No. 2 St. Thomas (29-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the Final Four at stake. St. Thomas, which fell to Wartburg 60-40 back on Dec. 30, edged No. 5 Amherst 61-58 in overtime Friday.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (26-4) trailed for much of Friday's game, but made a third-quarter fun to get within 43-40. Wartburg led 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter and the Knights took over from there.

Wartburg converted a pair of Oshkosh turnovers into four points for a 53-44 lead and the Titans were unable to get any closer than six points the rest of the way.

Kaitlyn Volesky scored 14 points and Ally Conrad 13 to lead the Knights, who shot 46 percent while holding Oshkosh to 39 percent overall and just 5-for-31 from 3-point range.

