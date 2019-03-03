WAVERLY -- Wartburg College will head to St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., for the NCAA Division III women's basketball Sweet 16.
The 11th-ranked Knights (26-3) play No. 13 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (26-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Second-ranked St. Thomas (28-1) meets No. 5 Amherst (25-3) at 8 p.m. Friday's winners advance to a 7 p.m. Elite Eight matchup Saturday.
Wartburg and Wis.-Oshkosh have split six previous meetings, although the Knights have won the last three, including a 2016 game Wartburg won on its way to the Final Four.
The Knights are making their fourth straight and 13th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their third Sweet 16 in the last four years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.