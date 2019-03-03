Try 3 months for $3

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College will head to St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., for the NCAA Division III women's basketball Sweet 16.

The 11th-ranked Knights (26-3) play No. 13 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (26-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Second-ranked St. Thomas (28-1) meets No. 5 Amherst (25-3) at 8 p.m. Friday's winners advance to a 7 p.m. Elite Eight matchup Saturday.

Wartburg and Wis.-Oshkosh have split six previous meetings, although the Knights have won the last three, including a 2016 game Wartburg won on its way to the Final Four.

The Knights are making their fourth straight and 13th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their third Sweet 16 in the last four years.

