BASKETBALL

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo East 55, Des Moines East 11

Waterloo West 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 56, Western Dubuque 47

Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque Hempstead 63

Iowa City West 57, Dubuque Wahlert 46

West Des Moines Valley 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 29

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Mason City 18

Waukon 68, New Hampton 62

Dike-New Hartford 63, East Marshall 23

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

Jesup 65, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26

Decorah 61, Crestwood 30

Dunkerton 52, Janesville 37

Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama 21

Clarksville 59, Tripoli 20

MFL Mar-Mac 64, West Central 34

AGWSR 38, Wapsie Valley 31

Grundy Center 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

North Fayette-Valley 49, South Winneshiek 22

Osage 55, North Butler 27

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54

Oelwein 63, Columbus 59

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 66, Iowa City High 48

Iowa City Liberty 70, Western Dubuque 63

Linn-Mar 42, Cedar Rapids Prairie 41

Dubuque Wahlert 67, Iowa City West 56

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Dubuque Hempstead 28

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 81, Charles City 77 2OT

Center Point-Urbana 70, Independence 53

Dike-New Hartford 70, East Marshall 51

South Winneshiek 54, North Fayette-Valley 33

New Hampton 63, Waukon 53

Clarksville 65, Tripoli 51

Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama 47

Don Bosco 78, Riceville 55

Hudson 87, South Hardin 71

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Jesup 55

Osage 58, North Butler 40

Grundy Center 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51

Aplington-Parkersburg at Union, ppd

Wapsie Valley 62, AGWSR 40

Decorah 64, Crestwood 61

MFL Mar-Mac 86, West Central 37

