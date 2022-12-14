Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo East 55, Des Moines East 11
Waterloo West 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 56, Western Dubuque 47
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque Hempstead 63
Iowa City West 57, Dubuque Wahlert 46
West Des Moines Valley 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 29
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Mason City 18
Waukon 68, New Hampton 62
People are also reading…
Dike-New Hartford 63, East Marshall 23
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
Jesup 65, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26
Decorah 61, Crestwood 30
Dunkerton 52, Janesville 37
Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama 21
Clarksville 59, Tripoli 20
MFL Mar-Mac 64, West Central 34
AGWSR 38, Wapsie Valley 31
Grundy Center 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
North Fayette-Valley 49, South Winneshiek 22
Osage 55, North Butler 27
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54
Oelwein 63, Columbus 59
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 66, Iowa City High 48
Iowa City Liberty 70, Western Dubuque 63
Linn-Mar 42, Cedar Rapids Prairie 41
Dubuque Wahlert 67, Iowa City West 56
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Dubuque Hempstead 28
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 81, Charles City 77 2OT
Center Point-Urbana 70, Independence 53
Dike-New Hartford 70, East Marshall 51
South Winneshiek 54, North Fayette-Valley 33
New Hampton 63, Waukon 53
Clarksville 65, Tripoli 51
Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama 47
Don Bosco 78, Riceville 55
Hudson 87, South Hardin 71
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Jesup 55
Osage 58, North Butler 40
Grundy Center 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51
Aplington-Parkersburg at Union, ppd
Wapsie Valley 62, AGWSR 40
Decorah 64, Crestwood 61
MFL Mar-Mac 86, West Central 37