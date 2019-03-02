AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nearly 13 minutes into Texas' game against Iowa State on Saturday, the Longhorns' most prolific 3-point shooter had not launched even one attempt.
Coach Shaka Smart, intent on rectifying that problem, instructed point guard Matt Coleman III to direct the ball to Jase Febres.
"I finally told Matt, 'get the guy a shot,'" Smart said.
Coleman found his teammate, and Febres made a shot. From there, Febres kept going, converting 8 of 10 3-point attempts and scoring 26 as Texas defeated Iowa State 86-69.
Both the total points and 3-point baskets are career-bests for the sophomore guard.
Febres has started the last three games, replacing the suspended Kerwin Roach II. During those games Febres has hit 20 of 39 3-pointers.
"I had a lot of open looks," Febres said. "A lot of teams now deny me (the ball). But I was wide open and (teammates) kept feeding me."
Much to the surprise of at least one Texas teammate and to the disappointment of Iowa State coach Steve Prohm.
"Am I shocked?" said Texas guard Eli Mitrou-Long, answering a question. "Yeah, I am. The way he's shooting the ball, I think I'd deny him the whole game."
Prohm said the Cyclones knew not to leave Febres open.
"He's the one guy we knew we couldn't lose," Prohm said.
Courtney Ramey scored 18 for Texas (16-13, 8-8 in Big 12), hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. The Longhorns converted 15 of 25 from distance. Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski scored 13 apiece.
Coleman made 10 assists.
Marial Shayok led Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) with 22 points, and Lindell Wigginton scored 16.
The Cyclones have lost three of their last four games and are not playing well, Prohm said. But, added Shayok, "I have no doubt we can figure it out."
Iowa State was without Cameron Lard, a 6-9 key reserve forward who was suspended for a violation of team rules. Prohm said he and Lard will meet on Monday and that could determine if Lard returns Wednesday at West Virginia.
Lard was suspended for the month of November as well, also for a violation of team rules. Lard averages 6.8 points a game in Big 12 competition with 70 percent shooting accuracy from the field.
Cyclone starter Nick Weiler-Babb played just six minutes in the second half after suffering a bruised knee late in the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.