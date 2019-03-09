ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Second-ranked St. Thomas avenged its only loss of the season in a big way Saturday, thrashing 11th-ranked Wartburg 85-56 in the NCAA women's basketball Elite Eight.
The Tommies (30-1) led just 19-14 after the opening quarter, but gradually pulled away from there.
Wartburg (27-4), routed St. Thomas 60-40 in the Knights' holiday tournament back on Dec. 30, but it was a much different story on the Tommies' home court.
St. Thomas shot 59.6 percent overall, including a sizzling 53.3 percent from 3-point range where it buried 16 of 30 attempts. The Tommies had just eight turnovers and outrebounded the Knights 29-23.
Wartburg shot 37.8 percent overall and had three players finish in double figures. Adrienne Boettger led the Knights with 12 points while Amanda Brainerd and Payton Draper pitched in 10 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.