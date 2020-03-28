Sports briefs

Basketball
- After its $10 million donation this week to the University of Washington Medicine’s emergency response fund, a philanthropic group founded by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, says it has pledged more than $25 million thus far toward organizations working to blunt the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Ballmer Group said its latest donation toward the healthcare system in Seattle, where the Ballmers live, will be used to accelerate testing for a virus vaccine.
“Testing is the most immediate priority right now as we try to reduce community spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Paul Ramsey, UW Medicine’s chief executive. “Private philanthropy, like Connie and Steve Ballmer’s extraordinary gift, is critical to expanding testing at the speed and scale required to save lives. We are incredibly grateful for their leadership during this crisis.”
The group has also continued to give grants for short-term, immediate needs in southeastern Michigan, where Ballmer grew up, and Los Angeles, the home of his NBA team.
- Broadcaster Doris Burke had the coronavirus, and told ESPN — her employer — that she had symptoms dating back to March 11, the final night on the NBA calendar. She was working a Mavericks-Nuggets game that was ultimately the last game to be completed after the NBA suspended its season.
“On March 11, I remember sitting at lunch with my broadcast crew for that evening … ‘Man, I am so tired right now and my head is pounding.’ And looking back, those were my symptoms.”
Burke detailed her experience with the virus on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast. Three days later, Burke said she was so tired that “I could not be out of bed for five minutes.”
Burke said that she didn’t have any of the better-known symptoms of a dry cough, high fever or shortness of breath, but after three days of being nearly unable to do anything, she thought she should get tested. She went to a “local city hospital” in Philadelphia to get tested on Tuesday, March 17.
To his credit, Wojnarowski asked Burke about getting tested while the nation was short on test kits. Burke called it a “moral dilemma,” and said that combination of her symptoms, her daughter’s fiance’s mother’s concern (who works in health care) and extensive travel the month before led her to go to the hospital.
It took Burke eight days to receive her test result for the virus, and in that period, she says that her symptoms have abated. (The U.S. has expanded testing, but is still experiencing a serious results backlog.) In that time, Burke says she was “alone in her bedroom for two weeks” while her daughter cooked for her.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced the additions of free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, safety Jeff Heath and defensive end Carl Nassib.
All three players agreed to deals last week but they weren't announced until Friday after they all passed physicals. The Raiders also announced that long snapper Trent Sieg has signed his exclusive rights tender.
The Raiders have overhauled their defense in free agency with the three players, joining linebacker Cory Littleton as key additions.
The team also has agreements with cornerback Eli Apple, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and defensive lineman Daniel Ross that haven't been officially announced.
