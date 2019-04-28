OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Steve Kerr saw his share of spectacular postseason performances playing alongside one of the greatest ever.
"There was this guy named Michael, I can't remember his last name," the Golden State coach cracked in reference to former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.
Kevin Durant is having a superb postseason run of his own.
Durant scored 35 points in outdueling James Harden and the Warriors held off the Houston Rockets 104-100 on Sunday in the opener of what is shaping up to be a sensational best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal.
"When he's being as aggressive as he's been, I don't think there's anyone in the NBA, maybe the world who can stop him," Draymond Green said of the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP.
Houston's Chris Paul was ejected with 4.4 seconds left for a second technical, though he said afterward he wasn't sure what he did wrong — and he wouldn't say whether he made contact with official Josh Tiven while arguing.
"I don't know yet. Nobody told me. He just called a tech," said Paul, who had rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Harden that could have tied the game with 9 seconds left and was arguing for a foul.
Green added 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the two-time defending champion Warriors.
Harden scored 35 points and Eric Gordon 27 after both struggled early. The Rockets shot 14 for 47 from long range.
Harden, who shot 9 for 28 and 4 of 16 on 3s, wasn't shy about his frustration with the officiating and the lack of foul calls on Houston's 3-point tries.
"I just want a fair chance, man. Call the game how it's supposed to be called and that's it, and I'll live with the results," Harden said.
Told of Harden's remarks, Green said: "Huh? I've been fouled by James on a James 3-pointer before. I ain't trying to hear that."
Harden's three-point play with 40 seconds left pulled Houston within 100-98. Stephen Curry knocked down a 3 on the other end over Nene moments later and finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Durant, who had combined for 95 points the previous two games against the Clippers, shot 11 for 25 and made 12 of 15 free throws in his fifth straight 30-point playoff performance — matching his career-best streak accomplished from June 1-12, 2017.
"Kevin's run these last couple weeks has just been off the charts," Kerr said. "I've said it a few times this week, he's the most skilled basketball player on earth. He's one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game."
CELTICS 112, BUCKS 90: Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 11 assists, Al Horford added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston cruised past Milwaukee in the opener of their second-round playoff series.
Jaylen Brown chipped in with 19 points and Gordon Hayward had 13 off the bench for the Celtics. Boston controlled the game for long stretches and played stingy defense against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokoumpo, who scored 22 points but shot just 7 for 21.
