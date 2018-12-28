WATERLOO — Red Auerbach won 938 games and nine National Basketball Association championships as head coach of the Boston Celtics.
Auerbach was part of seven more NBA championships as an executive for the Celtics.
But few probably know Auerbach’s first ever NBA victory came on Nov. 12, 1949, as the head coach of the Tri-Cities Black Hawks over the Waterloo Hawks during the inaugural NBA season.
Yes, that Waterloo, Iowa, Hawks.
In carefully and well-researched book, Waterloo Black Hawks hockey radio play-by-play man Tim Harwood released earlier this year, “Ball Hawks — The Arrival and Departure of the NBA in Iowa.”
This is Harwood’s third book documenting Waterloo sports history. It follows on the footsteps of the Black Hawks Chronicle and the Legion Team, both dealing with the city’s long history and love of hockey.
For his latest book, Harwood jumped into a subject that peaked his interest long before he became a resident of the Cedar Valley.
“I was working radio in Central Iowa, and there was an announcement about a professional team coming to Waterloo, and the news service we were using at the radio station mentioned Waterloo had a NBA team at one time,” recalled Harwood. “That was my first exposure that there had been a NBA team in Waterloo. It kind of lingered in the back of my mind for a long time.”
After working on his two hockey books, Harwood said he revisited the idea of the Waterloo Hawks. Through his many hours researching his first two books in the Waterloo Courier archival/micro issues, he knew it could be the next subject he could attack.
“I felt like I knew what I was going to be able to find,” Harwood said. “I knew what the nuts and bolts would look like when they were up on that projected screen and where to find things in the paper, itself, from those years in the 1940s and early 1950s.”
With the help of two former living Waterloo players — Leo Kubiak, who is retired in Florida, and Wayne See, now in New Mexico, and his daughter Vicki S. Sidey, Harwood was able to glean many more great stories. See is one of several Hawks whom served in World War II, and his daughter provided him with artifacts and old programs from the team.
“Their first-hand accounts to the story were really valuable,” Harwood said.
The 215-page book documents the interest, the formation of the team and how it became part of the first NBA. It also details Waterloo’s departure from the NBA when big city teams like the Celtics, New York Knickerbockers, Philadelphia Warriors and Washington Capitols flexed their collective muscle to push out several smaller market teams.
Harwood documents local legends Murray Wier and Johnny Orr, both of whom had stints with the Hawks among many players who were big college stars during that time.
“Probably the thing that stands out most to me is what happened away from the court,” Harwood said. “How the team was organized, it was a stock company and there was something like three or four hundred shareholders. It was really insightful.
“Red was an interesting wrinkle. But other than a few exceptions, the names aren’t familiar. Professional basketball had not reached the level of saturation of other major sports, and the careers were much shorter — three or four years, because most of the players were college educated and they could go do something else and make a lot better money.”
The book can be found on the University of Iowa Press website (uipress.uiowa.edu) or can be purchased at Barnes and Noble in Waterloo or at University Book and Supply in Cedar Falls.
ON THE AIR FOR 900: Earlier this month, Harwood called his 900th game as the Black Hawks radio play-by-play man.
The Valparaiso University graduate joined the Black Hawks in 2005.
“He is such a true professional,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “He has made a choice to stay here with the Black Hawks, and that only adds to what we have built and what we are continually trying to build.
“As much as Tim does on the air, it’s his community work, his work behind the scenes ... He’s happy to be in the background, but with this milestone, I’m glad we could honor him because he deserves to be out front.
“He is just a true professional guy, and I think, and I’ve been in the business a long time, one of the best in the business.”
