They're getting a winner' Iowa's Murray eyes NBA future with Kings

Keegan Murray made history Thursday night, then quickly looked to the future.

The Sacramento Kings made the Iowa all-American the highest selection of a Hawkeye ever in the NBA draft, taking Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft.

“They’re getting a winner, first and foremost,’’ Murray told ABC shortly after he making his way to the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and accepting congratulations from NBA commissioner Adam Silver following his selection.

“I’m very versatile. I hit a late growth spurt so I have a lot more room to grow my game and I’m excited to get to that.’’

Murray demonstrated some of that growth last season for the Hawkeyes, going from averaging 7.2 points as a freshman to finishing fourth in the country with a scoring average of 23.5 points last season while earning consensus all-American honors.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Cedar Rapids Prairie is the first Iowa player to be selected in the opening round of the NBA draft since Ricky Davis was chosen by Charlotte with the 21st pick in 1998.

He is the 10th Hawkeye to chosen in the first round and is the first to be taken among the top 10 picks since Ronnie Lester was selected 10th by Portland in 1980.

Before Thursday, the highest drafted Iowa player was Fred Brown, chosen by Seattle with the sixth pick in the 1971 draft.

Accompanied to the draft by his family, Murray slipped into a Kings hat as he walked to the stage after the Sacramento made him the first Big Ten player to be chosen in this year’s draft and 22nd Hawkeye to be selected in the top two rounds.

Murray reflected on the moment shortly after leaving the stage.

“It’s just special, growing up 20 minutes from the University of Iowa campus this is a dream come true,’’ Murray said.

He realized that dream following an unlikely journey.

“Three years ago, I was an unranked recruit going to Iowa and I’ll never forget that feeling,’’ Murray said at a news conference following his selection.

“I’ll always have that chip on my shoulder no matter what. I know that greatness takes time and I know that I have long way to go in my development as a basketball player. For me, it’s being able to be the best version of myself when I get down there and see what happens.’’

He joins a Sacramento team with a first-year coach in Mike Brown who was brought in to end a string of 16 consecutive seasons with a playoff berth, an NBA record.

“I got to talk to coach a little bit and what they are about is winning,’’ Murray said. “I feel like I bring that winning mentality right away with them. I know they’ve got a lot of good guys, a lot of pieces right now who believe in what they’re doing. They want to get to the playoffs, get to the playoffs so right now the emphasis is on winning and I feel I bring that.’’

Attractive to the Kings because of his versatility as an inside scoring presence who can also spread the floor with a touch from 3-point range, the chance to take his game to the next level follows years of hard work by Murray and his twin brother, Kris, who remains at Iowa for his junior season.

Western Illinois was the only program to offer the Murray brothers scholarships coming out of high school and pair ultimately opted to attend the DME Academy in Florida, developing his skills there that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to offered scholarships to both.

Murray’s father, former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray, smiled when he was asked his feelings in hearing his son’s name called Thursday.

“I’m proud of him, proud of his brother,’’ Kenyon Murray said. “They both put a lot of work into it. A lot of people doubted them when they signed with Iowa. I’m truly so proud.’’

Keegan Murray positioned himself for a lofty position in this year’s draft class with the breakthrough sophomore season he had with the Hawkeyes, leading Iowa to a 26-10 record and the program’s first Big Ten tournament title since 2006.

In addition to leading Iowa in scoring, Murray led the Hawkeyes with an average of 8.7 rebounds per game and was the team’s most accurate shooter with a 55.4-percent touch from the field and 39.8-percent shooting from 3-point range.

He established an Iowa single-season scoring record with 822 and became the first college player since Kevin Durant for Texas during the 2006-07 season to collect more than 800 points, 50 blocks and 50 3-point baskets in a season.

No other players in college basketball have accomplished that feat in the past 30 years.

Murray is the fifth Hawkeye to be drafted during McCaffery’s 12-year tenure at Iowa.

Roy Devyn Marble was the first, selected by Orlando in the second round in 2014.

Aaron White followed a year later, taken by Washington in 2015, and in 2021, Joe Wieskamp was picked by San Antonio and Luka Garza was chosen by Detroit.

