Roses for Kobe and Gianna as Lakers return to action

“That was pretty awesome,” said coach Frank Vogel, who used all 13 players on the roster. “I wanted to give everyone an opportunity to contribute.”

James took center court in a pregame ceremony and read the names of the victims, ending with Bryant. He told the Staples Center crowd he had remarks prepared and pulled a piece of paper from his sweatpants. But then James tossed it to the floor.

“Laker Nation, I would be selling you short if I read off this (expletive), so I'm going to go straight from the heart,” he said.

“The first thing comes to mind is all about family. As I look around this arena, we're all breathing, hurt and heartbroken,” James said. “The best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family.”

He recalled watching Bryant from afar before joining the NBA out of high school, like Bryant did.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” James said. “The one thing we always shared was that determination to just want to win. I want to continue his legacy, not just this year, but as long as we continue to play basketball.”

James noted there will be a memorial at some point for Bryant.

“I look at this as a celebration tonight,” he said.