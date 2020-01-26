Kobe's tragic death stuns sports world

Bryant played twice against Rivers and the Celtics for the championship, with Boston winning in 2008 and the Lakers taking the 2010 title, when Bryant was the MVP.

“We always liked to reminisce. We would always laugh at our versions of our losses," Rivers said. “You know, when we beat them in 2008, he had his version. And when they beat us in 2010, I had my version, and then we would laugh at how different we looked at the games."

Pau Gasol, a former teammate of Bryant's during those series, tweeted, “Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it.”

The Lakers and Celtics already had the NBA's most famous rivalry, but it had been dormant since the heydays of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird before Bryant helped lead its resumption.

Johnson, just days after giving an emotional speech during a memorial service for former NBA Commissioner David Stern, was devastated again after Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those killed in Southern California.