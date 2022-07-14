Jacobson sees big things for former Panthers in NBA Summer League

A quick check of the TV Guide revealed that former Northern Iowa Panthers AJ Green and Isaiah Brown took the court as Green’s (2-1) Milwaukee Bucks faced off against Brown’s (0-3) Dallas Mavericks.

For the first time, two former Panthers played for opposing teams in an NBA Summer League contest.

The Bucks grabbed the win, 100-89, to improve to 3-1 in the Summer League as Green poured in 15-points on 5-for-9 from three. Green added two rebounds as well.

Brown contributed seven minutes with one rebound and two personal fouls as the Mavericks fell to 0-4.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson commented on two of his former players meeting in one of the highest levels of professional basketball during the Missouri Valley Conference coaches’ conference call, Thursday morning.

“From a program standpoint, it is big,” Jacobson said. “Their paths are going to be different…They both feel like they are going to make it. It is fun to see them do what they are doing.”

Jacobson said that he spent some time with both players in Las Vegas and had the opportunity to take in a couple of their games ahead of Thursday’s head-to-head meeting.

“We were out there the last couple days,” Jacobson said. “They are doing great. Both of them, right now, feel really good about the teams that they are with. They are excited about the opportunities that they have. Their confidence is really good.”

Green, who signed a two-way with the Bucks after the 2022 NBA Draft, went pro after four seasons at UNI in which he averaged 17.9 points and earned two MVC Player of the Year awards.

“AJ, the entire time, his plan was to see if he could get to the NBA this spring,” Jacobson said. “He ended up getting that done with the Milwaukee Bucks…Obviously, AJ signing a two-way with Milwaukee, they think a lot of him already. They have a good plan for him.”

Brown left UNI in 2020 after his fourth season with the program. Brown, a two-time MVC All-Defense selection and Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, spent the last two seasons in the NBA G League where he averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.

Jacobson said he saw continued improvement in Brown’s game during his time as a pro in the G League.

“Isaiah has been doing it for a couple years in the G-League, but he continues to get better,” Jacobson said. “He finished really well with the Texas Legends, last year…He is on a really good track. I think his time is coming. I think he is going to find a way to make a roster at some point.”

In addition to Jacobson, Panthers fans on social media made their excitement clear after both Green and Brown debuted for their respective teams.

“Watching back to back NBA games on TV, both featuring UNI players, is not something 10 year old me ever thought I would get to experience,” Twitter user @NicoleUbben said.

“So, so, so true,” user @Brett_Crawford responded.

Through his first three games, Green averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.8 minutes per game. However, in his first game, Green put together a strong performance, nailing his first four shots from deep, and finished 5-for-10, 4-for-8 from three.

In three games with the Mavericks, Brown saw limited action in the team’s one-point loss to the Utah Jazz. The forward provided crucial minutes as he spelled the team’s leading scorer, AJ Lawson.