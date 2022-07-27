Goals stay the same for Green following draft, NBA Summer League

The stage may have shifted, but the goals remain the same for former Northern Iowa and Cedar Falls star AJ Green.

For the talented former Panther, the last three months included declaring for the NBA Draft, signing a two-way contract with the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and becoming one of the first two UNI alumni to share the court at the NBA level.

However, despite the radical change and historic achievements, Green’s goals remain the same.

“The goal is always to be the best that I can be, learn as much as possible and grow as much as possible through every experience,” Green said. “That is going to stay the same. I am just going to keep working as hard as I can and do everything I can to continue to build and grow as player, … I am blessed so far with what I have been able to do, and hopefully there is more left.”

Although he did not hear his name called during the draft, Green said his agent heard from a number of interested teams before he settled on the Bucks.

“I know there were a few other teams that were calling and interested,” Green said. ‘My agent handled most of that. We felt Milwaukee — which is a great organization and program and has had great success recently — would be a solid fit for me to get started with my career and build.”

Milwaukee emerged as a potential landing spot during the lead-up to the draft.

“I thought they were one of the teams that kind of had a little bit more interest in me,” Green said. “I had a solid workout with them. As the process went on, my agent was talking with teams. He mentioned they were fans.”

His landing spot secured, Green started to prepare for the NBA Summer League, an annual showcase of rookie, second-year or G-League affiliate players held in Las Vegas.

During the Summer League, Green came off the bench for the first four games before starting the finale and averaged 7.0 points on 37.1% shooting, 33.3% from deep, and 2.0 rebounds.

“It was a great process to learn from,” Green said, “being able to play some games and regardless of good or bad, taking that, learning, and trying to build and continue to grow as a player. It was a lot of fun too — being out there and playing in front of a lot of people.”

Green said he used the Bucks’ five Summer League games to develop his skill set beyond his offensive expertise.

“Just like any opportunity, I just tried to be ready for anything at any time, but it was pretty cool to get that start, get that chance,” Green said. “I know I can shoot the ball. I am not worried about making or missing shots because that will happen. … Whether it is defending, competing, communicating, playing off the ball, getting used to that is different. I felt like I got better as it went on — more comfortable. I would say those are the biggest takeaways so far.” Green’s elite range spawned more than one semi-viral moment as the former Panther hit 4-of-4 threes in the first game and five threes against the Orlando Magic.

“It happens to just work out like that,” Green said. “I am always looking to hunt shots, find good looks and be aggressive. … It seems like when you hit one or two, all of a sudden you are open more and you can hit a few more. … It was a lot of fun. The environment there and hitting a few shots made it better and enjoyable, so it was pretty cool to start off Summer League that way.”

Green said the environment of the event lent itself to an enjoyable weekend.

“You could tell there were a lot of basketball fans at the games,” Green said. “Las Vegas is Las Vegas, and people go there for other reasons, but to see the basketball support out there — especially for myself to see the people that came out and supported — was pretty cool.”

Green also described what it meant to make history with Isaiah Brown when the Bucks and Dallas Mavericks squared off July 14.

“It was really cool to catch up with Isaiah and talk to him,” Green said. “He is doing great. His journey he has been on has been pretty cool. Then, to compete and play against him again was a lot of fun. I think it is a cool moment for UNI to have to guys playing in the Summer League … definitely a good memory.”

Following the conclusion of the tournament, in which Green’s Bucks finished 3-2, he credited UNI for its hand in his development as a basketball player.

“UNI did a great job helping me understand everything about basketball — all the little things and really being solid with those little things,” Green said. “At the next level, guys are very skilled and great athletes. Continuing to try to do the little things and control those, I feel, will help me going forward to be someone that can be consistent … and relied on.”