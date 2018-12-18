WATERLOO -- Waterloo West knew that UNI basketball recruit Noah Carter would be a challenge to stop entering Tuesday night's Mississippi Valley Conference showdown with Dubuque Senior.
While West held the 6-foot-5 Carter to 20 points -- five below his season average -- guard Sam Link proved clutch for the Rams. His 14 points helped Senior secure a 59-54 victory over the Wahawks inside Siddens Gymnasium.
"There was a lot of factors tonight, including giving up too many easy shots, especially in the third quarter," West coach Cliff Berinobis said. "We gave up three 3's to start and never got that back. We made too many mistakes."
The Wahawks (4-2) trailed by a single point after the first eight minutes and 33-27 at the break. Senior (3-2) came out and hit three treys to begin the second half with Marshaun Carroll dropping in two and Link knocking down the other.
The Rams doubled their lead by the end of the third taking a 50-38 lead into the final frame.
"We left guys open, and that Link was a big difference for them," Berinobis said. "I think we buckled down after that point and made the right adjustments. Our guys know what they have to do and they really understand each other, and never really freak out or anything. We just have to play better throughout the whole game."
Senior increased its advantage to 15 points early in the fourth quarter, then the Wahawks rallied.
Amar Kuljuhovic snuck in an easy layup and Isaiah Johnson nailed a long three to get the home team to a 54-50 game. From that point, it turned into a free throw shooting contest that the Rams won by hitting seven of 10 attempts to ice the game.
"We just have to push ourselves harder," West's Caleb Haag said after finishing with 12 points. "We can't just sit down and get lazy. We have to stay physical the whole game. It was a little tough underneath, because their big guy, (Noah) Carter, was big and he was hard to stop. We have a couple guys that are out right now, and when they get back we will be at full strength and it should be better."
The Wahawks tightened the gap a little more as they deficit was reduced to 57-54, with nine seconds remaining. Senior cashed in on two late charity offerings to seal the deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.