On UNI: UNI's win over Valpo and Bradley preview

Waterloo Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros is alongside Gazette correspondent Cole Bair for another episode of the On UNI Podcast.

We begin by recapping the Panthers’ 88-78 win over Valparaiso Wednesday night that included 29 points from AJ Green and turnover issues popping back up.

We analyze Isaiah Brown’s emergence as a reliable two-way player after a 16-point performance against Valpo.

We cap the podcast previewing Saturday’s game at Bradley and discussing the current situation between Justin Dahl and James Betz backing up starting center Austin Phyfe.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

