OBA, CourtKings cancel 2020 season

WATERLOO -- With the continued threat of cornoavirus, the Cedar Valley CourtKings in conjunction with Official Basketball Association announced Friday that the 2020 season has been canceled.

The league announced in March that the start of the season was being moved to May 30th instead of April 4. The hope was that the pandemic would be better by then but it hasn’t cleared up enough for teams to be able to get into their home arenas or their home arenas to allow crowds to assemble to watch games.

Twenty-seven teams including the CourtKings were slated to play in the OBA this year capping off the Final Four Championship weekend in late July in Kansas City at Hy-Vee Arena. Another 12 teams were to play in the OBA’s Developmental Division.

The OBA will now open up league play in April of 2021 with 32 teams placed in four divisions with the CourtKings playing in the North Division.

“We assembled a really strong team and with our coaching staff back intact from last year I feel we would have made a run at the OBA title,” CourtKings owner and general manager Gary Rima said. “That will now have to wait until next spring. As disappointed as we are at not being able to play our fifth season, first in the OBA, it is the right thing to do at this time with this pandemic.”

