IOWA CITY — With less than a week remaining in the regular season and only a handful of games to be played, not a single team is locked into a specific seed for next week’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
Three teams still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. The No. 7 through 13 seeds are a quagmire with an almost limitless number of scenarios.
One of the few teams that can be penciled in with a high degree of probability is Iowa. The Hawkeyes are likely to be the No. 6 seed when things get underway in Chicago next week.
Their 86-72 home loss to Rutgers on Saturday signaled the end of any hope they had of getting up to the No. 4 slot and receiving the coveted double-bye that goes to the top four seeds.
The Hawkeyes could go up to the No. 5 seed or down to No. 7, but either of those things would require a fairly unlikely turn of events.
If Iowa wins its last two games — at Wisconsin on Thursday and at Nebraska on Sunday — it actually could tie for fourth place with Wisconsin and Maryland if the Badgers also lose to Ohio State and Maryland loses a home game against Minnesota. But in that scenario, Maryland gets the No. 4 because it went 2-1 against the two teams it tied with. Wisconsin would be 2-2 and get the No. 5. Iowa still would get the No. 6.
If Iowa ties with Maryland for fifth, it again gets the No. 6 because it lost to the Terrapins head-to-head.
If the Hawkeyes tie with Wisconsin for fifth it goes to the second tie-breaker, which is how those teams did against the first-place team, then the second-place team, etc., until the tie is broken. Both went 0-1 against Purdue. It likely would come down to whoever wins Sunday’s Michigan-Michigan State game. If the Spartans win, Wisconsin would get the No. 5. If the Wolverines win, Iowa could get up to No. 5.
There’s little difference between the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, anyway. In either case, that team will play a bottom-four seed that won a game the previous day.
There is only one scenario in which the Hawkeyes could drop lower than No. 6. If they lose their last two games and Minnesota wins two challenging games against Purdue and Maryland, the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers would tie for sixth and the Gophers win the tie-breaker by virtue of their Jan. 27 victory over Iowa.
The Hawkeyes also could conceivably tie for sixth with Ohio State but they would win any tie-breaker over the Buckeyes.
So, assuming Iowa is the No. 6 seed, that means it would play in the final game of the day a week from Thursday against the winner of a game between the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds the previous day.
Who might that be? Good luck figuring that out. Northwestern is almost assured of being the 14th seed, but half the teams in the Big Ten remain as possibilities for that 11th spot.
It’s most likely going to be Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana or Penn State but those four teams each have two games remaining and they’re all against the other teams in that clump. Illinois plays Indiana and Penn State this week, Indiana plays Illinois and Rutgers, Rutgers plays Penn State and Indiana, and Penn State plays Illinois and Rutgers.
OUT OF THE RANKINGS: As expected, Iowa dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week following two lopsided losses. In fact, it went from being ranked in 15 of the previous 16 weeks to not even receiving any votes.
The Hawkeyes also dipped in the mathematical rankings, as well as the subjective ones. They are No. 41 in the NET (the new formula the NCAA selection committee is using), No. 40 in the Sagarin ratings and No. 39 in the formula used by Ken Pomeroy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.