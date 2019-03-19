Try 3 months for $3

GAMES TODAY

5:40 p.m. -- Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (truTV)

8:15 p.m. -- Temple vs. Belmont (truTV)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

5:40 p.m. -- North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota St. (truTV)

8:15 p.m. -- St. John's vs. Arizona St. (truTV)

GAMES THURSDAY

11:15 a.m. -- Minnesota vs. Louisville (CBS)

11:40 a.m. -- Yale vs. LSU (truTV)

12:30 p.m. -- New Mexico St. vs. Auburn (TNT)

1 p.m. -- Vermont vs. Florida St. (TBS)

1:45 p.m. -- Bradley vs. Michigan St. (CBS)

2:15 p.m. -- Temple/Belmont winner vs. Maryland (truTV)

3 p.m. -- Northeastern vs. Kansas (TNT)

3:30 p.m. -- Murray St. vs. Marquette (TBS)

5:50 p.m. -- Florida vs. Nevada (TNT)

6:10 p.m. -- Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky (CBS)

6:20 p.m. -- St. Mary's (Calif.) vs. Villanova (TBS)

6:27 p.m. -- Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson winner vs. Gonzaga (truTV)

8:20 p.m. -- Montana vs. Michigan (TNT)

8:40 p.m. -- Seton Hall vs. Wofford (CBS)

8:50 p.m. -- Old Dominion vs. Purdue (TBS)

9 p.m. -- Baylor vs. Syracuse (truTV)

GAMES FRIDAY

11:15 a.m. -- Iowa vs. Cincinnati (CBS)

11:40 a.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Mississippi (truTV)

12:30 p.m. -- Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech (TNT)

1 p.m. -- UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. (TBS)

1:45 p.m. -- Colgate vs. Tennessee (CBS)

2:15 p.m. -- Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia (truTV)

3 p.m. -- St. John's/Arizona St. winner vs. Buffalo (TNT)

3:30 p.m. -- Oregon vs. Wisconsin (TBS)

5:50 p.m. -- Washington vs. Utah St. (TNT)

6:10 p.m. -- N.C. Central/North Dakota St. winner vs. Duke (CBS)

6:20 p.m. -- Georgia St. vs. Houston (TBS)

6:27 p.m. -- Liberty vs. Mississippi St. (truTV)

8:20 p.m. -- Iona vs. North Carolina (TNT)

8:40 p.m. -- Central Florida vs. Virginia Commonwealth (CBS)

8:50 p.m. -- Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. (TBS)

9 p.m. -- St. Louis vs. Virginia Tech (truTV)

