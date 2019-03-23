Try 3 months for $3

NCAA men's tournament

SATURDAY

11:10 a.m. -- Maryland vs. LSU (KGAN)

1:40 p.m. -- Wofford vs. Kentucky (KGAN)

4:15 p.m. -- Florida vs. Michigan (KGAN)

5:10 p.m. -- Murray State vs. Florida St. (TNT)

6:10 p.m. -- Baylor vs. Gonzaga (TBS)

6:45 p.m. -- Minnesota vs. Michigan St. (KGAN)

7:40 p.m. -- Villanova vs. Purdue (TNT)

8:40 p.m. -- Auburn vs. Kansas (TBS)

SUNDAY

11:10 a.m. -- Iowa vs. Tennessee (CBS)

1:40 p.m. -- Washington vs. North Carolina (CBS)

4:15 p.m. -- Central Florida vs. Duke (CBS)

5:10 p.m. -- Buffalo vs. Texas Tech (TNT)

6:10 p.m. -- Liberty vs. Virginia Tech (TBS)

6:45 p.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Virginia (truTV)

7:40 p.m. -- Ohio St. vs. Houston (TNT)

8:40 p.m. -- UC Irvine vs. Oregon (TBS)

Women's NCAA tournament

SATURDAY

10 a.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

Noon -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

5 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

SUNDAY

11 a.m. -- Michigan vs. Louisville (ESPN2)

1 p.m. -- Marquette vs. Texas A&M (ESPN2)

1 p.m. -- Missouri vs. Iowa (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Buffalo vs. UConn (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- Arizona St. vs. Miami (Fla.) (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- Clemson vs. Mississippi St. (ESPN)

8 p.m. -- Indiana vs. Oregon (ESPN2)

