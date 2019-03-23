NCAA men's tournament
SATURDAY
11:10 a.m. -- Maryland vs. LSU (KGAN)
1:40 p.m. -- Wofford vs. Kentucky (KGAN)
4:15 p.m. -- Florida vs. Michigan (KGAN)
5:10 p.m. -- Murray State vs. Florida St. (TNT)
6:10 p.m. -- Baylor vs. Gonzaga (TBS)
6:45 p.m. -- Minnesota vs. Michigan St. (KGAN)
7:40 p.m. -- Villanova vs. Purdue (TNT)
8:40 p.m. -- Auburn vs. Kansas (TBS)
SUNDAY
11:10 a.m. -- Iowa vs. Tennessee (CBS)
1:40 p.m. -- Washington vs. North Carolina (CBS)
4:15 p.m. -- Central Florida vs. Duke (CBS)
5:10 p.m. -- Buffalo vs. Texas Tech (TNT)
6:10 p.m. -- Liberty vs. Virginia Tech (TBS)
6:45 p.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Virginia (truTV)
7:40 p.m. -- Ohio St. vs. Houston (TNT)
8:40 p.m. -- UC Irvine vs. Oregon (TBS)
Women's NCAA tournament
SATURDAY
10 a.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
Noon -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
5 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
SUNDAY
11 a.m. -- Michigan vs. Louisville (ESPN2)
1 p.m. -- Marquette vs. Texas A&M (ESPN2)
1 p.m. -- Missouri vs. Iowa (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- Buffalo vs. UConn (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- Arizona St. vs. Miami (Fla.) (ESPN2)
8 p.m. -- Clemson vs. Mississippi St. (ESPN)
8 p.m. -- Indiana vs. Oregon (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.