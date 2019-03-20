IOWA CITY — Nicholas Baer is the only player on the University of Iowa basketball team who has ever played in the NCAA Tournament.
The former Bettendorf High School star actually played in two NCAA games at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn as a freshman in 2016.
But his exposure to the tournament began long before that. In junior high and high school, Baer traveled to watch NCAA Tournament games all over the Midwest with family members.
That was at least part of his reason for wanting to walk on at Iowa rather than going to play at a lower-level school. It was his dream to someday be more than just a spectator for the Big Dance.
“Before he even went to the University of Iowa he’d probably seen 10 to 15 NCAA Tournament games …’’ said his father, John Baer. “His biggest dream was to play in that damn tournament and that’s why this season is so important to him. He wants to leave the program in the place where he found it.’’
Baer, who will lead Iowa into a first-round game against 22nd-ranked Cincinnati on Friday in Columbus, Ohio, remembers seeing NCAA Tournament games in Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Omaha when he was younger. Any place that was within driving distance, the Baers hopped into the car and went.
And when he first got to Iowa, it all happened just the way he hoped. After playing Tennessee in the First Four the year before he arrived, the Hawkeyes played Davidson and Gonzaga in the tournament in the season he redshirted.
Then, as a redshirt freshman in 2015-16, they were assigned to the regional in Brooklyn and defeated Temple before losing to eventual national champion Villanova. Baer played 25 minutes in that game and led the Hawkeyes with 15 points.
“My first two years we made the NCAA Tournament and it was just kind of routine,’’ Baer said.
But then the Hawkeyes came up a bit short and settled for the NIT in his sophomore year. Last year, when he was a junior, they weren’t remotely close to making any sort of tournament.
He made up his mind that he wanted to get back to the Big Dance in his final season.
“He is dogged determined to make sure they make the tournament this year …’’ John Baer said a few weeks ago. “Making this tournament is what it’s all been about this season.’’
Nicholas has bounced back from a so-so junior year to average 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while again providing energy and leadership off the Iowa bench. He recently made a career-high five 3-point field goals in a victory over Illinois in the Big Ten tournament and has moved up to a tie for eighth on Iowa’s career blocked shot list.
He is quick to point out that he’s not the only player on the team who has grown up dreaming of the NCAA Tournament. It’s what almost every college basketball player aspires to.
“I’m just excited for this team because it’s something we’ve really worked hard for,’’ Baer said. “It’s always been our goal and it’s something we’ve earned.’’
He said he’ll do his best to help his younger teammates navigate the things that are unique to NCAA Tournament participation: Required media obligations, open practices, etc.
And he knows the adrenaline will be pumping when he steps onto the court Friday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
One more loss and his career is over. He admitted it’s something he thinks about.
“All the time,’’ he said. “That’s the nature of the beast. I’m not ready to be done yet. I don’t think I ever will. We’re excited, but I know it’s my last go-round with these guys. We want to keep playing. We want to keep dancing.’’
