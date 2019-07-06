LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zion Williamson made the rim shake, which is what fans wanted.
And then the scoreboard started to shake, which nobody wanted.
It was a night unlike any other in NBA Summer League history — with a frenzied crowd at the start, disappointment when Williamson's night was cut short by a knee issue and then confusion when the game was halted by an earthquake.
Such was how the newest No. 1 pick began his professional career Friday night, when his New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 80-74 in a game that was cut short by 7 minutes, 53 seconds because of an earthquake that struck 150 miles from Los Angeles and was felt in Las Vegas. No one will remember the outcome, not on this night.
"Seismic," is how Summer League executive director Warren LeGarie described it all.
The Pelicans said Saturday that Williamson will not play any more at the NBA Summer League because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary.
Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes of his debut game against New York on Friday night.
"He's a monster, man," New Orleans' Frank Jackson said. "He does it all. He's so big and so physical, it's hard to stay in front of him. He's just so powerful. Everything he does is going be explosive. ... We haven't even seen the best of what he can do."
Williamson didn't keep his adoring new public waiting for his display of dunks and power. With tickets commanding more than $500 on the resale markets throughout the day from those desperate to be part of the crowd — one that included LeBron James and Floyd Mayweather — Williamson had moments where he was putting on a show.
Pelicans-Knicks may have been the hottest ticket in Vegas on a night when Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn were doing their thing at Caesars Palace, Gwen Stefani was at Planet Hollywood and Wiz Khalifa was playing a late show at a nightclub. And Williamson didn't disappoint in those nine minutes.
"Obviously, the guy we drafted put a buzz in the air for everybody in here," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.
There had been two sellouts in NBA Summer League history in Vegas before Friday.
Summer League has gotten bigger and bigger each year, but The Zion Factor is very real — and a league that set an attendance record in Vegas last summer is well on its way already to smashing that mark this year.
"People want to be part of something big and special," LeGarie said. "And Zion loves the game. My partner Albert Hall, the brains of this operation, he ran Adidas Nations and Zion was with him since he was 14 years old. He has a picture of Zion in a tub of ice because he's overheating because he loved to play so much."
And on Friday, at long last, he was in the NBA.
For nine minutes, Vegas had a new star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.