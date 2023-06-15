Former Northern Iowa women’s basketball player Brittni Donaldson has been named an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, the first in franchise history.

Donaldson, a native of Sioux City, played in 114 games with the Panthers, earning all-Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete honors in 2013-14.

After graduating from UNI in 2015, Donaldson worked as an analyst with STATS LLC in Chicago which led her to landing a job with another former Panther, Nick Nurse, then the head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

After beginning as a data analyst in 2017, Donaldson joined the Raptors coaching staff that helped deliver the 2019 NBA title. She served as an assistant with the Raptors and Toronto’s G-League team, Raptors 905.

She started her own sports analytics company, Strata Athletics, in 2021, and last year, she joined the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach and director of coaching analytics under Dwayne Casey.

Donaldson will serve as an assistant to Quin Snyder with Atlanta. Snyder is in his first full season after being named head coach midway through the 2022-23 season.

Donaldson is one of seven female assistant coach es in the NBA and she will primarily focus on analytics with the Hawks.