MILWAUKEE (AP) — Saddled with early foul trouble and faced with an aggressive defensive scheme that kept him in check for the first two quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo set the tone immediately in the second half.
Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 26 points in Milwaukee’s big third quarter and the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.
After scoring 10 points and playing only 14 minutes in the first half, Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee’s first seven points in the third quarter.
“It is about will,” Antetokounmpo said. “I knew they were going to put guys in the paint, crowd me. I just tried to have patience.”
As the Bucks took the court after halftime, Eric Bledsoe had some words of advice for the team’s leader.
“Eric told me, ‘Be aggressive, it is going to come.’ That is what I tried to do,” Antetokounmpo said.
The Bucks outscored Detroit 35-17 in the period to take a 93-76 lead into the fourth.
“I don’t think he felt great about how he played in the first half,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo. “When he feels that way, he’s going to do something to change it.”
Bledsoe led the Bucks with 27 points, and Khris Middleton had 24. Milwaukee is trying to win a series for the first time since 2001.
“We knew they was going to come out with fight,” Bledsoe said. “We just had to match their intensity.”
Luke Kennard had 19 points for Detroit. Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond each added 18, and Drummond had 16 rebounds. Detroit star Blake Griffin sat out again with a left knee injury, but received a technical for the second straight game for arguing from the bench.
“For the most part, we came out and competed and we definitely made them feel us,” Jackson said.
CELTICS 99, PACERS 91: Kyrie Irving scored 37 points and Boston rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series
Coming out of a timeout with a chance for Indiana to tie it, the Pacers’ Wesley Matthews threw an inbounds pass into the bench on the other side of the court with 12.1 seconds left. On the ensuing play, the Celtics’ Al Horford passed to Jayson Tatum, who was fouled on a two-handed dunk. He completed the three-point play to make it 97-91 with 8.8 seconds left.
The Pacers turned it over again and the Celtics were able to close out the game at the free throw line.
Tatum scored 26 points, including a thunderous dunk down the stretch to help punctuate a 10-0 run by Boston over the final five minutes. Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 23 points, and Thaddeus Young had 15.
ROCKETS 118, JAZZ 98: James Harden put on an MVP performance with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Houston to a second straight rout of Utah for a 2-0 series lead.
Harden had his third career playoff triple-double. He had 25 points in the first half.
Harden controlled the game from the start as the Rockets raced to a 39-19 lead after a first quarter where he scored just two points fewer than the Jazz. Houston made 6 of 13 3-pointers in the first and Utah hit just one of its 14 tries. The Rockets didn’t let up in the second quarter and led 70-44 at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.