WATERLOO -- Brady Burford had 22 and Emeche Wells 21 as the Cedar Valley CourtKings improved to a 7-1 overall in the Midwest Basketball League Sunday with a 145-96 win over the North Minneapolis Eagles at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. 

The CourtKings scored 43 first-quarter points as the gradually pulled further and further away from from the Eagles. 

Cedar Valley led 81-48 at halftime, and 109-69 after three quarters. 

Jaree Crawford added 19, while Jared Sutherland (14), Isaac Freeman (12), Jordan Burich (10) and Anthony James (12) also scored in double figures. 

The CourtKings return to action Saturday at the Green Bay Area Titans, and Sunday at the Iowa Elite Pro in Des Moines. 

