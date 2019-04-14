EAGAN, Minn. — The Cedar Valley CourtKings dropped their first road game of the Midwest Basketball League season Saturday to the Eagan Bulldogs, 126-122, at the Eagan Community Center.
Brady Burford scored 15 first-quarter points and the CourtKings led at halftime, 60-55.
But a strong rebounding effort by the Bulldogs in the second half led to many points as Eagan rallied for the win.
“It was a tough game, and credit to them,” CourtKings head coach Michael Mohlis said. “They played with more energy and they found a way.”
Five CourtKings scored in double figures, led by Burford, who finished with 27. Anthony James added 22, Emeche Wells had 20, Aundre Hicks 16 and Jaree Crawford 16.
