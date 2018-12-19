DUBUQUE — For the second time in as many weeks, the Waterloo East boys’ basketball team pushed a game to overtime Tuesday night during Mississippi Valley Conference play.
This time, the Trojans came out on top.
Tavious Jenkins was a force for East inside as he made 10 field goals and finished with a game-high 20 points during a 64-63 overtime victory at Dubuque Hempstead.
East’s Tyrese Nickelson hit just one 3-pointer, but still added 17 points. Ramir Scott, Ramon Harrington and Jordan Wise contributed eight apiece for a Trojans team that knocked down 27 field goals.
Hempstead was led by Jamari Smith who hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points.
Not much separation could be found throughout this game as the lead changed hands by the end of each quarter prior before East outscored Hempstead by three points in the fourth to extend the contest.
East returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at metro rival Cedar Falls.
CEDAR FALLS 70, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 52: One game removed from knocking Cedar Rapids Xavier out of the Class 3A rankings, Class 4A’s No. 9 Cedar Falls imposed its will on 3A’s No. 4 Wahlert.
The Tigers (5-1, 3-1) grabbed an early lead on the Golden Eagles (4-2,2-2), climbing ahead 19-9 after the first quarter, and stretching it to 12 by the end of the first half. Junior Ben Sernett was feeling it for Cedar Falls from deep in the first half, knocking down three triples to help Cedar Falls widen a gap.
Logan Wolf scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the final 16 minutes to prevent Wahlert from putting together a comeback. Isaac Ridley led Wahlert with 17 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
WATERLOO WEST 59, DUBUQUE SENIOR 28: Waterloo West made quick adjustments, outscoring Senior by 32 points over the final three quarters to secure a Mississippi Valley Conference road win.
West (5-2, 3-2) applied full-court pressure and held the Rams (4-5, 1-4) to 17 points over the last three quarters.
Na’Tracia Ceaser once again led West’s offense, finishing with 21 points. Lauren Conrey dropped in a pair of shots from distance and added 10 points.
CEDAR FALLS 61, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 38: Class 5A’s No. 5 Cedar Falls pressured Wahlert early, taking advantage of a series of turnovers to grab a 20-point lead after the opening quarter. The Tigers (8-0, 6-0) finished the third quarter with a big run to trigger the 35-point continuous clock as they remained undefeated.
Anaya Barney paced Cedar Falls’ backcourt with 17 points and Emerson Green added 14. Sarah Albaugh and Lexie Godfrey each hit two 3-pointers for a Cedar Falls team that converted seven shots from distance.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 68, WATERLOO EAST 39: East played Hempstead fairly even over the final two quarters, but was unable to overcome a 31-17 halftime deficit.
Amanee Clark led the Trojans with 14 points and finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Kerris Roberts added seven points for East.
BOWLING
AT CEDAR RAPIDS: Abigail Williams was consistent with games of 228 and 224 leading Waterloo East’s girls handed Cedar Rapids Prairie its first loss, 2,754-2,678.
Stephanie Burge added 414 series for an East team that finished with a baker rotation score of 842.
West’s girls were paced by a 432 series from Laura Collins, but fell to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 2,888-2,673
Cedar Rapids Prairie defeated East’s boys, 3,186-2,685 while Jefferson edged West’s boys, 3,210-3,139. Hunter Holman led West with a 473 series. East was led by Nick Peterson’s 407.
Summaries
Boys’ basketball
WATERLOO EAST 64, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 63, OT
WATERLOO EAST (5-1, 3-1) — Craig Willingham 0 1-2 1, Tyrese Nickelson 6 4-5 17, Ramir Scott 3 1-1 8, Ramon Harrington 3 0-0 8, Davon Higgins 1 0-0 2, Tavious Jenkins 10 0-1 20, Jordan Wise 4 0-2 8. Totals — 27 6-11 64.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (1-5, 1-3) — Joey Kaesbauer 2 0-0 6, Max Duax 4 0-1 10, Cam Davis 0 4-4 4, Michael Duax 7 1-2 15, Reed Snitker 3 1-4 7, Jamari Smith 5 5-7 18, Nick Kaesbauer 1 0-0 3. Totals — 22 11-18 63.
Wat. East 17 18 10 10 9 — 64
Hempstead 19 13 16 7 8 — 63
3-point goals — East 4 (Nickelson, Scott, Harrington 2), Hempstead 8 (J. Kaesbauer 2, Max Duax 2, Smith 3, N. Kaesbauer). Team fouls — WE 16, DH 13. Fouled out — None.
CEDAR FALLS 70, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 52
CEDAR FALLS (5-1, 3-1) – Josh Ollendieck 2 2-2 8, Logan Wolf 7 8-9 22, Joaxon Heth 0 7-8 7, Mason Abbas 1 1-1 4, Ben Sernett 3 1-2 10, Jackson Frericks 3 3-7 9, Cael Loecher 1 0-0 2, Tenchi Porter 0 0-0 0, Jack Campbell 4 0-0 11, Chase Courbat 0 0-0 0. Totals – 21 22-30 70.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (4-2, 2-2) – Cael Schmitt 3 3-4 9, Matt Becker 4 3-3 12, Bryce Osterberger 1 0-0 3, Braden Gebhart 1 0-0 3, Alden Kuntz 0 0-0 0, Isaac Ridley 6 2-2 17, Jack Doyle 0 0-0 0, Matt Schmitz 0 0-0 0, Joe Kann 0 0-0 0, Lucas Topping 3 2-3 8. Totals – 18 10-12 52.
Cedar Falls 19 16 13 22 — 70
Dubuque Wahlert 9 13 9 21 — 52
3-point goals – CF 9 (Frericks 3, Sernett 3, Ollendieck 2, Sernett), DW 6 (Ridley 3, Gebhart 1, Osterberger 1, Becker 1). Total Fouls – CF 16, DW 22. Fouled Out – Ridley (DW), Abbas (CF).
Girls’ basketball
WATERLOO 59, DUBUQUE SENIOR 28
WATERLOO WEST (3-2, 5-2) – Na’Tracia Ceaser 9 2-2 21, Lauren Conrey 3 2-2 10, Meredith Eighmey 2 0-0 4, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 3, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Ajla Zelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 0 1-2 1, Gabby Moore 4 2-4 10, Jada Draine 3 4-4 10. Total – 22 11-14 59.
DUBUQUE SENIOR (2-2, 2-3) — Abbie Edminster 1 2-2 4, Becca Alveringa 1 2-2 4, Kayla Grall 1 0-2 2, Bridget Weber 2 3-6 7, Leah Sullivan 1 2-2 4, Ella Noel 2 1-2 7. Totals – 8 10-18 28
Waterloo West 10 13 21 15 —59
Dubuque Senior 11 8 5 4 –28
3-point goals – West 4 (Conrey 2, Ceaser, Burt), Senior 2 (Noel 2). Total fouls – West 19, Senior 14. Fouled Out – Smith (West).
CEDAR FALLS 61, WAHLERT 38
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-6, 2-4) — Libby Perry 3 0-1 6, Maya Wachter 1 0-0 2, Maria Klein 4 0-3 10, Mary Kate King 4 0-0 8, Morgan Herring 1 0-0 2, Allie Kutsch 2 4-4 8, Ana Chandlee 1 0-0 2, Maggie McDermott 0 0-0 0, Gabby Moran 0 0-0 0, Anna Jensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-8 38.
CEDAR FALLS (8-0, 6-0) — Sarah Albaugh 4 0-0 10, Anaya Barney 7 3-4 17, Emerson 6 0-0 14, Tjaden Petersen 1 0-0 3, McKenna Gleason 1 0-0 2, Lexie Godfrey 2 0-0 6, Emmey Sherbon 1 0-0 2, Kacia Brown 2 3-5 7, Morgan Sterrett 0 0-0 0, Skylar Boerhave 0 0-0, Madison Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-9 61.
Wahlert 5 12 8 13 — 38
CF 25 12 22 2 — 61
3-point goals — Wahlert 2 (Klein 2), Cedar Falls 7 (Albaugh 2, Green 2, Godfrey 2, Petersen). Total fouls — Wahlert 10, Cedar Falls 15. Fouled out — none.
Girls’ bowling
C.R. JEFFERSON 2,888. WEST 2,673
WEST (0-5) – Rachel Bass 138-177 – 315, Laura Collins 235-197 – 432, Kayley Fangman 160-210 – 370, Melanie Nelson 167-182 – 349, Makayle Nicol 174-163 – 337. Baker Rotation: 212-140-156-167-195 – 870.
JEFFERSON (5-0) – Kaylee Donner 204-193 – 397, Megan Kitzmiller 192-179 – 371, Makayla Poock 170-176 – 346, Courtney Rawson 157-202 – 359, Anna Warkel 216-224 – 440. Baker Rotation: 191-166-183-213-222 – 975.
JV: Jefferson 2,405. West 2,187
EAST 2,754. C.R. PRAIRIE 2,678
EAST (2-3) – Stephanie Burge 244-170 – 414, Soleil Morgan 174-179 – 353, Bailee Snapp 159-168 – 327, Malorie Cary 236-130 – 366, Abigail Williams 228-224 – 452. Baker rotation: 247-132-146-132-185 – 842.
PRAIRIE (4-1) – Jordan Cline 125-133 – 258, Elizabeth Kacena 144-148 – 292, Amanda Moyer 142-122 – 264, Ashley Sundstrom 236-208 – 444, Stephanie Thompson 223-214 – 437. Baker rotation: 190-224-168-176-225 – 983.
Boys’ bowling
JEFFERSON 3,210. WEST 3,139
WEST (3-2) – Tristan Corcoran 205-202 – 407, Hunter Holman 229-244 – 473, Ben Melcher 200-210 – 410, Jeremiah (JP) Richmond 189-238 – 427, Andrew Turner 235-221 – 456. Baker Rotation: 213-164-226-192-171 – 966.
JEFFERSON (4-1) – Chase Breemeersch 225-213 – 438, Justen Dostal 226-233 – 459, Matthew Kitzmiller 202-247 – 449, Riley Walton 264-228 – 492, Kobe Williams 214-202 – 416. Baker Rotation: 197-229-170-180-180 – 965.
JV: West 2,526. Jefferson 2,384
PRAIRIE 3,186. EAST 2,685
EAST (2-3) – Nick Peterson 183-224 – 407, Tyrell Newman 193-157 – 350, Plu Reh 204-158 – 362, Braden Schmidt 210-180 – 390, Austin Snyder 182-159 – 341. Baker rotation: 159-144-211-180-141 — 835
PRAIRIE (5-0) – Noah Meader 211-183 – 394, Jace Merta 234-233 – 467, Teagan Merta 269-184 – 453, Dathan Stolba 191-258 – 449, Shawn Wille 235-200 – 435. Baker rotation: 174-220-156-200-198 – 948.
