Basketball
- Several former University of Iowa basketball stars are expected at Mason City High School Saturday, May 4, to play in a fundraising event for former Hawkeye Kenny Arnold.
Jeff Horner, Greg Brunner, Matt Gatens, Mike Henry, Vince Brookins, Michael Payne, Todd Berkenpas, Clay Hargrave, Waymond King, Jacob Jaacks, Adam Haluska, Jarryd Cole and Josh Oglesby are among those expected, as well as for Hawkeye football great Chuck Long.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with a game against a Mason City High alumni team at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 while raffles and auction items will also be available. Players will sign autographs and pose for photos after the game.
Arnold was a standout guard for Iowa, including the 1980 Final Four team. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1984 ans has been fighting health issues ever since.
- Waterloo West will host its annual Wahawk Middle School girls' basketball camp from June 17-21 at Siddens Gymnasium.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. until noon and is open to girls entering fifth through eighth grades.
For more information contact Dr. Anthony Pappas at (319) 433-2708. A copy of the camp brochure is on the Wahawk athletics website at www.wahawkathletics.org.
- Former AGWSR all-stater Mandy Willems was recently named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II first-team All-American.
Willems, a freshman guard at North Iowa Area Community College, averaged 24.6 points per game and led the country in free throw percentage at 92.8 percent last season.
Football
- Services to celebrate the life of former Iowa football player Dave Chambers will be held Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Chambers passed away March 12, in Orlando, Florida.
Chambers was an Iowa football letterman in 1982 and 1983 after originally participating in the football program at Northern Iowa. He was a 1979 graduate of Iowa City High School. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 1983 and received the Forest Evashevski Scholastic Achievement Award as the senior student-athlete with the highest scholastic record.
Chambers earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Iowa and his J.D. degree from Wake Forest. During his career Chambers was employed by the NCAA, and was an athletic administrator at UNLV, Virginia Tech, and Central Florida.
Trout fishing
- The 16th annual Trout Stocking Family Day is Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Prairie Lake in Cedar Falls.
The free event is hosted by the Cedar Valley Walleye Club, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Cedar Falls Parks Department and Cedar Falls City Council and co-sponsored by Scheels and Hy-Vee.
The DNR will stock the lake with trout early in the day. Kids can fish for free and every youth receives a prize. The first 50 kids receive a free tackle box. Adults are required to have a valid fishing license and trout stamp. Free hot dogs will be served courtesy of the CVWC and Hy-Vee.
For more information, go online at www.cedarvalleywalleyeclub.org or scheels.com/events.
