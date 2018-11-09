Basketball
- University of Iowa sophomore Jack Nunge plans to redshirt during the 2018-19 college basketball season, Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery announced Thursday.
A 6-foot-11 native of Newburgh, Ind., Nunge played in all 33 games a year ago, ranking fifth in scoring (5.7), fourth in steals (21) and second in blocked shots (25).
Football
- Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced the indefinite suspensions of three players Thursday.
Campbell said in a statement that Jaeveyon Morton, Dallas Taylor-Cortez and Joseph Scates have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities for a violation of team rules.
It’s the second time the three freshmen have been suspended this season. They were among four players suspended in August.
Soccer
- University of Northern Iowa senior Hannah McDevitt landed a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District team announced Thursday.
McDevitt, a midfielder from Urbandale, is a double major in business economics and Spanish. Student-athletes must be starters or key reserves with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average to be nominated for the team.
Football
- North Tama High School football coach Tom McDermott is fourth as voting winds down for U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach contest.
The top three coaches in the final balloting will receive donations of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, for their schools. The winning coach also receives a $30,000 Samsung tech package for their school.’
Voting at www.themostvaluablecoach.com/vote concludes at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday.
