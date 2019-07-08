Basketball
- Former Drake University basketball star Lewis Lloyd died Friday in Philadelphia at the age of 60.
Lloyd was one of Philadelphia's most celebrated basketball players. He began his college career at New Mexico Military Institute and transferred to Drake for his final two seasons. He averaged 30.2 points and 15 rebounds and as a junior and 26.3 points and 10.0 rebounds as a senior while earning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors twice. He was also an All-American.
Lloyd was a fourth-round draft pick of the Golden State Warriors in 1981 and played eight seasons in the NBA with Golden State, Houston and Philadelphia.
- Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton is now a gold-medal winning basketball star.
Haliburton scored six points and had eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot Sunday as Team USA defeated Mali 93-79 in the championship game of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece.
For the tournament, Haliburton averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 assists, shooting 68.9 percent overall and hitting 10 of 18 shots from 3-point range while earning a spot on the tournament's All-Star Five.
