Baseball
- Waterloo Bucks standouts Alonzo Rubalcaba and Patrick Ferguson have been named to the Northwoods League’s postseason all-star team.
Ferguson, a junior from Kent State, is currently hitting .269 with eight home runs, two grand slams, 41 RBIs and 62 walks, which ranks second in the league.
Rubalcaba, a freshman catcher from Santa Barbara City College, is hitting .270 with one homer, 24 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He has thrown out a league-best 22 runners attempting to steal.
Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
- University of Iowa freshman McKenna Warnock scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds in Iowa’s 74-69 foreign tour loss to the Madrid All-Stars Saturday evening.
Madrid shot 61.3 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes to take a 42-25 lead into the break. Iowa outscored Madrid 44-32 over the final 20 minutes.
Makenzie Meyer had 15 points for the Hawkeyes, Alexis Sevillian added 12 points, three assists and four rebounds, Kate Martin chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds and Amanda Ollinger finished with 10 rebounds.
Senior Kathleen Doyle is competing with Team USA at the Pan American Games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.