Basketball
- Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton had a solid all-around game as USA Basketball routed Latvia 116-66 Wednesday in Greece to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup tournament.
Haliburton started at guard and made two of his three shots for five points while also recording six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes. In four World Cup games, Haliburton is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals.
Track and field
- Hawkeye Community College has signed a pair of Northeast Iowa standouts to compete for the RedTails next season.
Cedar Falls’ all-stater Brandon Conrad is a three-time state track and field qualifier and competed in six Drake Relays events. He is also a three-time state cross country qualifier.
Hurdler Trey Kasperbauer of Fort Dodge has also signed to compete for Hawkeye. He was part of a hurdles relay team that made back-to-back appearances at the state track and field championships.
Miscellaneous
- Iowa graduate Megan Gustafson has been named the 2018-19 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.
Gustafson is the first Hawkeye since Kristy Gleason in 1994 (field hockey) to earn the award. She finished her career as the consensus national player of the year in basketball and set 16 Iowa school records.
Wrestler Bo Nickal of Penn State was named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year.
