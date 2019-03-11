Basketball
- Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard has been selected for a five-year position on the 10-member NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee beginning Sept. 1.
The committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s an unbelievable honor to have the opportunity to serve on this prominent committee,” said Pollard. “Many of my peers, who have served previously, said it was a once-in-a-lifetime professional opportunity that I will cherish forever.”
Each committee member is responsible for monitoring approximately seven conferences throughout the season.
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings have scheduled a scrimmage against the Illinois Bulldogs for March 23 at 4 p.m. at the Oelwein High School gymnasium.
The two-time Midwest Basketball League champion CourtKings are beginning preparations for their 2019 season, while the Bulldogs are a former MBL franchise now playing in the American Basketball Association.
Admission to the exhibition game is $5 for person with Oelwein students admitted for $1 with their school ID.
For more information or to purchase CourtKings season tickets, call (319) 404-5941 or go online at www.cvcourtkings.com.
Outdoors
- Iowans who harvested trophy bucks or caught trophy fish last year and registered their trophies with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have been invited to receive the 2018 Trophy Buck or 2018 Iowa Big Fish Angler awards during the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in the UNI-Dome.
Award winners will receive Trophy Buck or Big Fish prints by highly regarded artist Greg Bordignon, as well as a free pass to the show.
To reserve a free pass, contact Iowa Show Productions by phone at (319) 232-0218 or by email at info@iowashows.com.
Wrestling
- Five Wartburg College wrestlers have received All-Academic honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Kyle Briggs, Brady Fritz, Brady Kyner, Brock Rathbun and Bowen Wileman met the criteria, which includes a 3.2 or higher grade-point average, a winning percentage on the mat of at least .500 and national tournament qualification.
