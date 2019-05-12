Basketball
- Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl will return next season with two years of eligibility after the Big Ten Conference approved his hardship waiver.
The Hawkeyes announced the decision Friday for Pemsl, who played just 29 minutes last season after complications involving hardware from a knee surgery he had in high school. The 6-foot-8 Pemsl, a key reserve for the Hawkeyes, averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds through two-plus seasons.
Football
- Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has rewarded three walk-on players with scholarships — Braxton Lewis, Collin Olson and Amechie Walker.
Lewis has been a regular contributor on defense, starting all 13 games a year ago.
Olson switched from defensive line to offensive line last season and stepped into a starting role for 11 games.
Walker moved from wide receiver to the secondary last season and played on special teams while also seeing limited action at defensive back.
Walleye fishing
The C
- edar Valley Walleye Club has revised its 2019 tournament schedule due to continued flooding on the Mississippi River.
The club’s May 18 tournament at Clinton has been cancelled, but an extra tournament has been added on Pool 4 of the Mississippi River at Pepin, Wis., which will now be the site for back-to-back events June 8-9.
The rest of the schedule includes Lake Rathbun July 13, Pool 11 of the Mississippi River at Guttenberg Sept. 7 and Pool 9 of the Mississippi at Lansing Oct. 26-27.
Entry fees for CVWC tournaments are $100 per two-person team. Club membership is $25.
For more information, contact tournament director Doug Bonwell at (319) 269-6765 or by email at dbonwell@cfu.net or go online at cedarvalleywalleyeclub.org.
