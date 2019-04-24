Basketball
- Iowa State forward Ines Nezerwa has received a waiver from the NCAA that will allow her to compete for the Cyclones next season.
Nezerwa just wrapped up her first season with Iowa State after a stop at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. She saw action in 34 games last season, averaging 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.
- The University of Iowa men's basketball team will take part in the 19th annual Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational Nov. 28-29 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The Hawkeyes will be joined by Texas Tech, Creighton and San Diego State. Iowa also played in the tournament in 2008.
Each team will play four total games in the tournament -- two at on-campus sites before the final two in Las Vegas.
Hockey
- Waterloo had four players recognized Tuesday when the United States Hockey League announced its All-USHL and All-Rookie teams.
In voting by the league's general managers, Black Hawks Hank Sorensen and Emil Ohrvall made the third team while Vladislav Firstov was All-Rookie first team and goaltender Logan Stein earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team.
Bowling
- Kimberly Renze of Ida Grove has signed to compete for the Hawkeye Community College bowling team next season.
Renze is a three-time letterwinners for Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove High School. She was a first-team all-district selection this past season and owns career bests of 221 for a single game and 400 for a two-game series.
