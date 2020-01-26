Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball
- The Waterloo East at Waterloo West boys’ and girls’ basketball games postponed Jan. 17 have been rescheduled for Monday in the West High gym.
The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. West and East students can purchase tickets until 1 p.m. Monday.
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings have signed former University of Northern Iowa player Miles Wentzien to the 2020 roster.
The former prep all-state guard from Fort Madison was an All-American at Kirkwood Community College, averaging 14.8 points per game, before transferring to UNI for his final two seasons where he was hampered by injuries.
Table tennis
- The University of Northern Iowa will host the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association Minnesota division tournament Feb. 2 in the Human Performance Center on the UNI campus.
The Minnesota Division includes collegiate programs from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Competition in team and singles events begins at 10 a.m., and spectators are welcome. There is no admission fee.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks’ Jan. 17 United States Hockey League game at Dubuque that was postponed by inclimate weather has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 11.
Opening faceoff is at 7:05 p.m.
Outdoors
- Northeast Iowa Ducks Unlimited’s Waterloo Chapter will hold its annual banquet Friday, March 6 at Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and the evening includes raffles, games, a live auction, a silent auction, prizes and a prime rib dinner. Single tickets are $55, couples tickets are $75 and Greenwing tickets for those 17 and younger are $25. Dinner-only tickets are also available, as are sponsor packages and an early bird raffle package.
No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact Lance Teisinger at (319) 215-7062. Early bird deadline is Feb. 24.
Wrestling
- Former Wartburg College national champion Justin Hanson is part of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s seven-member 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Hanson was a two-time state champion and a four-time state placewinner at Humboldt High before becoming a two-time All-American at Wartburg where he won the 165-pound national title in 2009.