Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball

The Waterloo East at Waterloo West boys’ and girls’ basketball games postponed Jan. 17 have been rescheduled for Monday in the West High gym.

The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. West and East students can purchase tickets until 1 p.m. Monday.

The Cedar Valley CourtKings have signed former University of Northern Iowa player Miles Wentzien to the 2020 roster.

The former prep all-state guard from Fort Madison was an All-American at Kirkwood Community College, averaging 14.8 points per game, before transferring to UNI for his final two seasons where he was hampered by injuries.

Table tennis

The University of Northern Iowa will host the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association Minnesota division tournament Feb. 2 in the Human Performance Center on the UNI campus.

The Minnesota Division includes collegiate programs from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Competition in team and singles events begins at 10 a.m., and spectators are welcome. There is no admission fee.

