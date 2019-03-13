Try 3 months for $3

Basketball

  • Two former Northeast Iowa high school girls' basketball standouts have been named to the NJCAA Division II all-region first team.

Mandy Willems of AGWSR High and Aliyah Robinson of Waterloo West landed spots on the 10-player first team. Willems, a freshman at NIACC, was named Division II Player of the Year after averaging 24.6 points per game and leading the country in free throw percentage (92.8).

Robinson, a sophomore at DMACC, averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 33 percent from 3-point range.

Another former West player, Tahya Campbell, made the second team. She is a sophomore at NIACC.

  • Wartburg College junior Emma Gerdes and senior Adrienne Boettger, both of Cedar Falls, were named all-region Monday by D3hoops.com.

Gerdes earned a spot on the first team, while Boettger landed on the third team.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments