Basketball
- Former Iowa State All-American Bridget Carleton has earned a spot on the roster of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.
Carleton, last season’s Cheryl Miller Award winner and the No. 21 overall WNBA draft pick, will make her professional debut Saturday against the Washington Mystics.
- The WNBA’s Dallas Wings waived former Iowa star Megan Gustafson Wednesday.
Gustafson, the women’s Naismith Award winner last season, was a second-round pick during April’s WNBA draft. She went through training camp with the Wings and played in three preseason games with eight points in 33 minutes.
Regular-season rosters are limited to 12 players.
Wrestling
- Willie Miklus will join the Iowa State coaching staff as a graduate assistant as head coach Kevin Dresser continues to rebuild the program.
The senior transfer from Missouri finished sixth at 197 pounds at the NCAA Championships and provided Dresser’s second-year program with a personality.
“Willie showed everybody in our room that you don’t have to be wound up as tight as a drum 24/7 to be a great competitor in our sport,’’ Dresser said.
“It was good for our guys to see that, to understand that. Willie’s such a competitive young guy but he brought a spirit to our room in the way he went about his business that all of our guys can learn from.’’
Water skiing
- The Waterloo Waterhawks ski team has a show planned exclusively for Waterloo Schools students and families June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Lake in Evansdale.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
Half of the proceeds will go to Waterloo Schools for social-emotional wellness initiatives.
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College announced three more signings Wednesday.
Adetokunbo Sotoyinbo of Stanford-le-Hope, England, will join the RedTails’ men’s soccer team, Coledon Vroegh of Knoxville will become part of the sport shooting program, and Connor Belken of Dubuque Wahlert has signed to compete in men’s track and field.
