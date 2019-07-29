Basketball
- The University of Iowa men’s basketball team ranked 23rd nationally in attendance last season, averaging 12,869 fans at its 18 home games.
It marks the seventh straight season that the Hawkeyes have ranked among the top 30 in attendance nationally and the 34th time among the top 25.
Softball
- Four Cedar Valley players were part of the Bagbey’s 65 AA men’s senior slowpitch softball team that recently won the Wes Widdle Tournament in Shawnee, Kan., for the fourth straight year.
Charlie Aldrich, R.J. Klein, Rich Venzke and Tom Wymore played for Bagbey’s and earned all-tournament honors. Bagbey’s defeated the Street Outlaws of Oklahoma City 21-20 in the finals to earn a berth at nationals Sept. 23-26 in Las Vegas.
