Basketball
- Iowa State defeated the Ivory Coast national team 98-69 Saturday to finish its men’s basketball Italian tour with a 3-0 record.
The Cyclones hit 10 of 16 shots from 3-point range in the opening half to take control.
Solomon Young had 17 points, Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon added 13 each, Tre Jackson tallied 12 and Zion Griffin finished with 10. Tyrese Haliburton had eight points, seven assists and just one turnover while George Conditt led the rebounding effort with seven.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have announced a five-game September exhibition schedule.
Waterloo will play at Omaha Sept. 13, hosts Madison Sept. 15 at 3 p.m., plays at Madison Sept. 17, hosts Cedar Rapids Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. and wraps up its preseason Sept. 21 at Cedar Rapids.
The United States Hockey League regular season begins with the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh in late September.
Football
- University of Iowa redshirt freshman linebacker Jayden McDonald has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
McDonald, who is from Suwannee, Ga., did not see any game action last season. No additional information was available regarding his transfer plans.
Target shooting
- Wartburg College has named Chad Wood as head coach for its new co-ed clay target varsity sports team that will begin competition during the 2020-21 season.
Wood is a native of Prairie City who has experience with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and as a high school trapshooting coach. He helped launch the high school program at Prairie City-Monroe High in 2017.
Wartburg’s target shooting teams will compete as independents because the American Rivers Conference does not sponsor the sport. Wood will be his duties with the Knights in September.
