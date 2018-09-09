Basketball
- Iowa sophomore Luka Garza had surgery Friday to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen and is out indefinitely.
Coach Fran McCaffery says Garza’s procedure “went well.” He says the Hawkeyes look forward to him rejoining the team this fall.
The 6-foot-11 Garza started 26 games and led the Hawkeyes in blocked shots with 32 last season. He joined Jess Settles as the only freshmen in school history to score 400 points and grab 200 rebounds.
Football
- Waterloo East will add eight former Trojan football standouts to its Football Ring of Honor in a ceremony Thursday, Sept. 13 at the school’s Commons area.
Gary Blonigan (1959), Glenn Caldwell Jr. (1989), Billy Ray Jones (1973), Tarik Stevens (1992), Jamell Wroe (1996), Tony Green (1973), Pete Middleton Sr. (1964) and former coach Ron Johnson comprise the 14th class of inductees and were selected by a panel of former players, coaches, administration and Trojan football personnel.
The Ring of Honor ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with a 6:15 program followed by a celebration at the Eagles Club in Waterloo.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have named Kent Patterson as the team’s new goaltending coach.
Patterson excelled for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for two seasons before moving on to Minnesota where he earned all-WCHA honors as a junior and senior. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL and played professionally for six seasons in the AHL, ECHL, CHL and SPHL.
Patterson currently serves as the West Director/Lead Instructor for the Twin Cities-based M.E.G.A. Total Development goaltending program.
Miscellaneous
- Tyler Johnson, a former University of Northern Iowa football captain and founder of Elevate Educate Rejuvenate, will speak to youth and high school football coaches Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Cedar Falls.
Johnson’s talk focuses on student-athlete leadership, mental toughness and team culture designed to help athletes and coaches in all three areas.
Johnson’s appearance is sponsored by the Iowa Youth Sports Initiative.
