Basketball
- Iowa will host a Clemson team coming off of its first NCAA tourney appearance since 2002 in the Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge next season.
The Tigers will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 4 as part of 14 games between the two conferences that will be played in the 13th annual challenge.
All 14 games during the upcoming season are scheduled to be played on either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 and the Hawkeyes’ match up will be its first-ever game against a Clemson team that is on the rise.
- Eric Coleman, a former University of Northern Iowa star and a member of the 2017 Cedar Valley CourtKings Midwest Basketball League championship team, recently won his second straight Portuguese Basketball League title with U.D. Oliveirense.
After his college career, Coleman played professionally in France, Germany, Poland and Ukraine before his season with the CourtKings. His Oliveirense team defeated Benfica 3-1 in the Portuguese league finals.
- Iowa state sophomore Tyrese Haliburton is a finalist for the USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup team.
Haliburton started camp as one of 33 candidates for the team. There are 18 remaining and only five who played college basketball last season. The others are college freshmen to be.
Bowling
- Dubuque Senior High School's Ryan Petsche has signed to bowl for Hawkeye Community College next season.
Petsche is a three-year letterwinner who owns Senior's best combined series score and a 290 game. He was a second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection.
