Basketball
- Iowa State sophomore Lindell Wigginton has been named to the preseason all-Big 12 team by the league's head coaches.
Wigginton is the Big 12's top returning scorer after averaging 16.7 points per game last season.
Cameron Lard, also a sophomore, earned honorable mention recognition on this year's preseason all-Big 12 squad. He averaged 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds as a redshirt freshman a year ago.
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings have named Brian Jo as an assistant coach.
Jo is currently the head boys' basketball coach at Valley Lutheran High School in Cedar Falls. Originally from Riverside, Calif., he has nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the youth and high school levels.
The CourtKings will hold an open tryout Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Boys and Girls Club in Waterloo. There is a $25 tryout fee.
