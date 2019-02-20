Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide $2,500 in equipment to an area youth softball
- team.
The Foundation grant is part of “Share the Glove” initiative and one of 22 grants around the Northwoods League.
To apply for the grant, go online at www.waterloobucks.com. Deadline is April 12.
Basketball
- Iowa senior center Megan Gustafson is one of 10 candidates for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award that recognizes the top center in the country.
Gustafson leads the NCAA in points per game (27.3), total points (682), field goals made (285), double-doubles (23) and ranks second in field goal percentage (70.9) and defensive rebounds (10), third in total rebounds (324) and fourth in rebounds per game (13).
Other finalists are Kalani Brown of Baylor, Kristine Anigwe of California, Channon Fluker of Cal St. Northridge, Beatrice Mompremier of Miami, Hallie Thome of Michigan, Teaira McCowan of Mississippi St., Janelle Bailey of North Carolina, Brianna Turner of Notre Dame and Jordan Moore of TCU.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks forward Emil Ohrvall has committed to play college hockey at Michigan.
Ohrvall is the third current Waterloo player to choose Michigan. He is second on the Black Hawks’ team in points (43) and goals (21) this season and ranks among the United States Hockey League’s top 10 in both categories.
Swimming and diving
- The University of Northern Iowa has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s swimming and diving championships pre-meet poll.
Missouri State was tabbed as the favorite for the championships, which will take place Wednesday through Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
UNI leads the Valley in seven individual events and all five relays.
Golf
- A free rules of golf seminar is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Sunnyside Country Club.
Presented by the Iowa Golf Association in cooperation with the Waterloo Junior Golf Association and Sunnyside, the seminar will bring players up to date on a number of rules that have changed for 2019.
The seminar is open to all junior and adult golfers. Seating is limited and early reservations are recommended by going online at iowagolf.org.
Deer hunting
- The Eastern Iowa Sportshow will host a whitetail antler scoring competition during its March show at the UNI-Dome.
Divisions are offered for current season and historical racks in typical and non-typical categories for both archery and firearms. A separate youth division is available for hunters under the age of 18.
Scoring hours are 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Cost for scoring and awards is $10 per rack, which includes a two-day pass to the show.
For more information, go online at www.easterniowasportshow.com.
