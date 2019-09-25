Basketball
- Iowa State's athletics department announced Tuesday that Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be immediately eligible for the Cyclone men's basketball team.
Bolton averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman at Penn State. The native of Petersburg, Va., played in 32 games, connected on 52 shots from 3-point range at a 36.1 percent success rate and shot 87.6 percent from the free throw line. He scored in double figures 20 times and topped 25 points three times.
"We are excited that Rasir will be allowed to compete for us this season," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. "We certainly appreciate Penn State for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA considered all the facts in coming to this decision."
Cross country
- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have announced a change for the 2019 state cross country championships in Fort Dodge.
Starting this fall, admission will be charged for each spectator rather than a parking fee for each vehicle.
