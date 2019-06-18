Basketball
After 29 years as a college basketball assistant coach, long-time Iowa assistant Jenni Fitzgerald
- is taking on a new role on the Hawkeye staff.
The North Scott graduate from Long Grove will serve as a special assistant to head coach Lisa Bluder under a staff realignment announced Monday that includes the promotion of Abby Stamp to an assistant coaching position.
Stamp, a Hawkeye letterwinner from 2005-08, is being promoted to an assistant coaching position after spending the past 10 seasons on the Iowa staff. She has worked the past two years as Iowa’s director of player development after spending eight years as the program’s director of operations.
Kathryn Reynolds, a letterwinner at Iowa from 2011-15, will replace Stamp as the director of player development after working the past two seasons as Iowa director of operations. The search for a new director of operations is ongoing.
Miscellaneous
- The first Iowa Special Needs Sports Clinic is set for Aug. 10 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo.
The clinic is for special needs individuals from third grade to adults. A session for third- through ninth-graders is from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a 1-2:30 p.m. session for those in 10th grade or older.
Instruction will be provided in eight sports — baseball, softball, basketball, golf, football, cheer, volleyball and soccer.
The clinic is being hosted by Iowa Youth Sports Initiative and 4 U Academy. For more information, contact former University of Northern Iowa basketball player Brent Carmichael at championsbball4u@gmail.com or at (940) 368-9666. Registration and waiver materials are available by contacting Nancy Justis at njustis@cfu.net or (319) 260-1093.
Volunteer coaches are also needed, and the deadline for registration is July 28.
Road racing
- The Cedar Falls High Booster Club will host the 41st annual Sturgis Falls Half Marathon and 5K runs Sunday, June 30.
The event features 15 age groups for men and women.
For registration materials or more information, go online at www.sturgisfallsruns.com.
