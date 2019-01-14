Basketball
- Cedar Valley CourtKings star Anthony James has signed on for another season.
The former University of Northern Iowa standout and Midwest Basketball League all-star and 2016 tournament MVP has re-signed with the CourtKings for a fourth season.
James averaged 14.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season.
Bowling
- Waterloo Columbus senior Lucy Klein has signed a letter of intent to compete for Hawkeye Community College’s new bowling program in the fall.
Klein, a team captain and four-year high school bowler, owns a high game of 215 and a personal-best two-game series of 377.
Football
- Iowa State football seniors Brian Peavy, Willie Harvey, D’Andre Payne and Matthew Eaton will compete in the 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl.
Peavy is a four-time all-Big 12 selection and ended his career with 289 tackles, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.
Harvey was an honorable mention all-Big 12 pick at linebacker in 2018 after ranking second on the team in tackles (76), sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (9.0).
Payne was a three-year starter in the secondary, earning honorable mention all-Big 12 accolades in 2017. He ended his career with 130 tackles, 13.0 TFLs and two interceptions.
Eaton started all 13 games at wide receiver in 2018, catching 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
- The University of Iowa has completed its 2023 football schedule with the addition of home games against Western Michigan Sept. 2 and Utah State Sept. 16.
In addition, the Hawkeyes have set the dates for their annual Cy-Hawk Series showdown against Iowa State. The state rivals will play Sept. 10 in 2022 in Iowa City and Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames.
The complete 2023 schedule: Sept. 2 — Western Michigan, Sept. 9 — at Iowa St., Sept. 16 — Utah St., Sept. 23 — Purdue, Sept. 30 — at Wisconsin, Oct. 7 — Rutgers, Oct. 14 — at Northwestern, Oct. 21 — Michigan St., Oct. 28 — at Penn St., Nov. 4 — Minnesota, Nov. 11 — open, Nov. 18 — Illinois, Nov. 24 — at Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.