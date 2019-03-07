Basketball
- Iowa State senior Marial Shayok is one of five finalists for the 2019 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.
Shayok ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.7 ppg) and averages 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is shooting 49.7 percent overall, 39 percent from 3-point range and 88.5 percent from the free throw line. Other finalists are Rui Hachimura of Gonzaga, Caleb Martin of Nevada, Admiral Schofield of Tennessee and De’Andre Hunter of Virginia.
Fans are part of the voting process and can cast votes March 8-29 at hoophallawards.com.
- The 6th-grade boys’ basketball team representing Waverly-Shell Rock won the Iowa Youth Basketball state championship Feb. 23-24 in Des Moines while Estherville-Lincoln Central won the 6th-grade girls’ title. Both teams advance to the Pacesetter Great Five-State championships this summer. Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Pleasant Valley for its title.
Track and field
- Wartburg College assistant men’s track and field coach Ryan Chapman has been named Central Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association following the indoor season.
Chapman is in his third season with the Knights and coaches the middle distance and distance events. He coached six national qualifiers this season and his athletes won every conference title from the 800 through the 5,000, plus the distance medley relay.
ESports
- Waterloo West senior Abby Avis has signed a letter of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College ESports team next school year.
Avis currently plays Overwatch. She has also been part of the bowling, robotics and cross country programs at West while participating in theater and the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program.
Softball
- A forecast calling for poor weather has led to a revised scheduled for the University of Northern Iowa at this weekend’s Murray State Racer Classic softball tournament.
UNI was originally scheduled to play Friday through Sunday, but will now play Sunday and Monday. The Panthers face Purdue-Ft. Wayne at 10 a.m. and Murray State at 2:30 p.m., then take on Purdue-Ft. Wayne at 9 a.m. and Samford at 11:15 a.m. Monday.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa has set the schedule for its 2019 Panther Caravan where coaches and administrators visit with fans in a family friendly atmosphere that includes activities and food. The Caravan has six stops scheduled, beginning May 13 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Other destinations are Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City May 14, The Hall in West Des Moines May 15, Stone Cliff in Dubuque May 20, Cedar Ridge Winery near Swisher May 21 and Main Street in Cedar Falls May 22. All Caravan functions are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Fans are asked to register on the Panther Caravan website at www.panthercaravan.uni.edu.
