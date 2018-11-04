Baseball
- The Pinstripe Faithful Iowa Chapter has its largest event to date scheduled for Nov. 18 at Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo.
Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion Chris Chambliss will be the featured guest and will sign autographs for $12 from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Chambliss also served as the hitting coach for four more Yankees teams that won World Series titles.
Former University of Iowa All-American and NFL standout Jared DeVries will also make an appearance and will sign autographs for free from 9-10:30 a.m. In addition, card dealers from across the state will be on hand with more than 60 total dealer tables.
Admission is $1 for adults with kids 8 and under free. Show hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, contact Charlie Aldrich at (319) 464-5445, Mike Moore at (319) 939-2442 or Mike Ruane at (319) 235-9229.
Basketball
- University of Iowa junior Kathleen Doyle suffered a fracture in her non-shooting, left hand during practice Friday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Doyle, a guard from LaGrange Park, Ill., averaged 11.1 points, 6.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 30 contests a year ago. She ranked 12th nationally in assists per game and led the Big Ten with an average of 7.5 in conference games. Doyle is a preseason all-Big Ten selection.
- Pacesetter Basketball’s Iowa Youth Basketball State Championships for boys and girls teams in grades 4 through 9 will take place in February and March.
The Iowa state champs and possibly the runners-up will be invited to play in the Great Five-State Championships at the Target Center in Minneapolis. For more information or to register, go online at www.pacesettersports.net.
Wrestling
- Wartburg College’s annual Fight Night at Joe’s KnightHawk in Waverly will take place Tuesday.
Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser, Wartburg head coach Eric Keller and Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono will headline the college panel.
A social begins at 5 p.m., with the high school coaches’ panel starting at 7 p.m., and college coaches to follow at 8 p.m.
