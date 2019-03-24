Basketball
- University of Iowa standout Megan Gustafson is one of four finalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy that recognizes the most outstanding women’s college basketball player in the country.
Gustafson, a senior from Port Wing, Wis., leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897) and field goals made (369). She ranks second in double-doubles (31) and defensive rebounds per game (10).
The other finalists are Asia Durr of Louisville, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame.
Fan voting accounts for five percent of the overall vote and fans can cast a ballot at naismithfanvote.com.
Wrestling
- World Wrestling Federation Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is bringing his “Dirty Details Tour” to the Cedar Valley April 16.
Roberts will take part in a meet and greet from 4-6 p.m. at Chad’s Pizza and Restaurant in Cedar Falls before his appearance and program at Majestic Moon in Waterloo at 7 p.m. where he will share stories from his life on the road and in the ring before a question and answer session.
Cost for the meet and greet is $25 and general admission for the show at Majestic Moon is $20. VIP meet and greet and single show tickets are $35. Group packages are also available.
Tickets can be purchased at Chad’s Pizza or online at chadspizzacf.com.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have announced the promotion of Joe Greene to President of Business Operations.
Greene joined the organization as Vice President of Sales and Marketing before the 2015-16 United States Hockey League season. He has been involved in several capital improvement projects, new promotions and growth in group ticket and season ticket sales.
Next week, the Waterloo franchise will be honored as 2019 Business of the Year by the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber.
“Joe is certainly very deserving of this new opportunity after supervising such a wide array of projects,” said Black Hawks president P.K. O’Handley. “Obviously our fans, our peers in the Cedar Valley business community, our peers in the USHL and many people beyond have noticed the trajectory that the organization has taken.
“We have a great story to tell and a great outlook for the future.”
