Basketball
- Season tickets for the Northern Iowa men's basketball team's 2019-20 team will go on sale Monday.
In addition, the athletic department announced four home games from its upcoming season.
The Panthers will host Old Dominion on Nov. 5, Northern Colorado on Nov. 16, Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 19 and Marshall on Dec. 22/
The full schedule will be released at a later date.
Season tickets can be purchased online at www.unipanthers.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 319-273-4849 or stopping by the office M-F from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wartburg College senior Adrienne Boettger of Cedar Falls will have her jersey hung in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame "Ring of Honor", in recognition of her outstanding play for the 2018-19 season.
The Ring of Honor opened in 1999 and has over 100 jerseys displayed honoring high school and college All-Americans.
Wartburg's Katie Sommer's jersey was previously displayed in honor of the 2017-18 season.
Lacrosse
- Wartburg College senior Ashlyn Jelinek has been named to the second team all-Midwest Women's Lacrosse team announced the conference office Friday.
This was Jelinek's second career honor as she was also selected to the team as a freshman.
Senior Natalie Dudley was named to the all-Sportsmanship team.
Soccer
- Hawkeye Community College has signed Faith Cullen-Cooper of Gillingham, England to its women's soccer team for the 2019-20 season.
Cullen-Cooper currently plays for the Gillingham FC Girls Academy in England.
Golf
- Northern Iowa's Carter Stochl has been named a Missouri Valley Conference Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete as announced by the MVC on Friday.
Stochl ended his sophomore season with averaging 77.56 strokes per round. The sophomore Psychology and Biochemistry double major shot a season-low 71 on back to back tournaments, recording a second round 71 at the Twin Oaks Invitational and again at the UNI Men’s Invitational the following week. Stochl has a 3.98 cumulative grade point average.
Stochl joins Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton, on the women’s golf team, each received First Team Scholar-Athlete recognition on Thursday.
